Margaret Josephs Gives Update on Relationship With Teresa Giudice

Our long national nightmare is over! Finally, we have an update on the relationship between Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice after that pesky Season 13 reunion that upset so many people.

Real Housewives of New Jersey ended on a precarious note. Fans were advised the show was put on pause after the toxicity of it all. Season 14 is supposed to begin filming this month. Now Marge gives an update on where she stands with Tre and the holder of Nonno’s jammies, Luis Ruelas.

Marge is ready to go to work!

Photo Credit: BFA Madison McGaw

Marge got all dolled up for Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon and dished to Extra on the fallout from Tre’s wrath. Probably safe to say we won’t be seeing Teresa and Margaret hanging out and doing each other’s hair. “I think the reunion said it all,” Marge revealed.

She also touched on whether or not she would film with Luis, should the opportunity present itself. “I never said I was afraid to film with him [Luis]. I’m not afraid to film with anybody. I think my position on the show has shown that I don’t live in fear, I just have standards.” Fair point. One thing Marge isn’t afraid of is Teresa or any of Teresa’s loyal followers.

What about the Gorgas?

As far as the infamous Gorga/Giudice battle is concerned, Marge doesn’t see a very bright future. “You know what? I always hold that hope for families reuniting, but I don’t think there’s any hope,” she shared.

That said, Marge believes Season 14 will be a fantastic follow-up to the madness of last year. “I think I go into every season the same: just be authentically myself. These women are my friends – most of them I would say are my friends. I really do love them.”

Margaret is also wishing on her lucky stars they can all move forward from the bad vibes. “And you know, hopefully, most of us could get past things and just move it forward. That’s what it’s about, it’s about a group of friends, opinionated women, and having a good time,” she added.

At this time, there are no further details on when production will begin. We’ll have to assume everyone is getting ready to roll and spread that love, love, love all around New Jersey.

