Claudia Jordan Claims ‘Narcissist’ NeNe Leakes ‘Plays Victim’

We are now beginning to see the fallout from NeNe Leakes’ explosive interview with Carlos King. While NeNe is undoubtedly an icon who did so much to build up Bravo, she might’ve misplayed here and there.

One thing that put NeNe in hot water was suggesting Cynthia Bailey conspired to get her fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta. Cynthia responded to this allegation and did so with total kindness and compassion.

But that doesn’t mean NeNe’s in the clear. Claudia Jordan has stepped in, not defending herself against NeNe’s “starless” claims, but Cynthia. She was a full-time Housewife for only one season, but she shared the cameras with NeNe and Cynthia, so she should be qualified to talk about this.

Claudia plays UNO reverse card on NeNe

In an Instagram comment from Claudia featured on @broughchat’s account, Claudia said, “Nene plays victim every single time.” And contrary to NeNe’s claims about Cynthia, Claudia said that Nene “Has actively and publicly campaigned to get people fired and or demoted.”

She continued dragging NeNe by accusing her of performing when it was convenient for her. “When she on the outside looking in she wanna [bring] up [black] women sticking together and George Floyd and cry racism! Girl bye!” This is likely, in part, a reference to when NeNe compared herself to George Floyd after the RHOA Reunion in 2020, among other NeNe comments.

Claudia also spoke up in firm defense of Cynthia, saying she had “been a real one and she actually should have … dropped her loyalty to this narcissist years ago but remained classy. Now me? I woulda BEEN unleashed on her as disrespectful as she’s been.” She concluded with a short psychoanalysis of NeNe.

“This is just a case of extreme narcissistic personality disorder where she’s never wrong and everyone MUST be plotting against her cause she’s NEVER done anything wrong to anyone. Straight BS. We all seen it so stop the crap.” It might be worth questioning when NeNe has acknowledged herself as a perpetrator rather than a victim.

