Erika Jayne Claims Sutton Stracke ‘Stirs the Pot the Most’ on RHOBH Season 13

Sutton Stracke can, at times, be a somewhat divisive Housewife among fans. She’s often seen as the most genuine Housewife out there, never performing for the cameras. She’s also called out fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars on their awful behavior, including Erika Jayne.

Many fans find her honesty refreshing and suggest that she breaks the typical Housewives mold. Some would go as far as to say she’s the only thing keeping RHOBH from falling off. However, others just find her plain rude, claiming she’s callous. But love her or hate her, it’s hard to argue with the fact that she makes good TV.

With Season 13 unexpectedly resuming filming, we’ll have to wait longer to see what the new fan consensus will be on Sutton. But until then, we have cast members like Erika appearing on Watch What Happens Live to give a few updates on what we might be able to see.

Are Erika and Sutton back at it again?

Andy Cohen played a game with Erika called Spoiler Superlatives, wherein Erika would tease fans with minor tidbits from the upcoming RHOBH season. For each question, Erika had to answer with one of her co-stars. The first question was “Who stirs the pot the most this season?” And, of course, Erika said, “Probably Sutton.”

Although it’s worth noting there was some hesitation in her answer. But it was one of the few straight answers she could give. She answered Dorit Kemsley for “Who sheds the most tears?” and “Who had the fiercest fashions?” She also said Kyle Richards hosted the best parties. But besides that, she generally answered the whole cast.

A similar sentiment was repeated throughout the comments, with one fan writing, “Sutton carrying another season on her back.” Another commenter wrote, “Sutton is gonna need a chiropractor for carrying so many seasons on her back in a row!” And other commenters turned sour on Erika, wondering what she was bringing to the show at this point.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 is expected to premiere in November 2023 on Bravo.

