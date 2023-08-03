LeeAnne Locken Credits Ozempic for 35 Pound Weight Loss

Here we go again. Another lady from Bravo’s beloved Real Housewives franchise is shooting the sh*t with Lady O.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken recently shared more about her stunning new figure and credits it all to the Type 2 diabetic drug, Ozempic. During a recent chat with The Sun, the Bravo personality proudly owned up to her use of the popular drug that’s been making its way through the streets of Hollywood.

“I cannot tell a lie. There was a magic shot that I took once a week, and I just lost 35 pounds,” she said. “I am not complaining one penny. And if people want to be mad at me for that, well, poopy on them … I’m very happy.”

At least she owned it, unlike some other Bravolebs that we know. The reality star shared that she used the drug for a total of six months while taking a break in between.

“I took a month break in between the three [months] and, you know, I did it the right way,” she explained. “I was safe and I ate.”

Could LeeAnne make her way back to the Bravoverse?

Since the sudden interest in Ozempic, many Housewives have owned their use; while others haven’t. The topic has been brought up on the Real Housewives of New Jersey and Watch What Happens Live. Plus, with the increased interest in Kyle Richards’ fitness journey, they’ll likely dabble in this on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills too.

However, for LeeAnne, the reality star has no stage to stand on since RHOD is no longer. But that doesn’t mean she isn’t open to returning if the door opens.

“I think Dallas deserves having a presence in the universe because there’s no other show like it,” she said. Although she doesn’t have Andy Cohen’s number, the Dallas OG is ready to save the show whenever she gets the call.

“I always just showed up and did the job. If Andy wants to bring it back, I mean, he’s got my number,” she continued. “He can certainly reach out to me. I’m happy to help him again put the show back together. I’m too quick tongue to give up on reality. I mean, basically, you get paid to talk sh*t.”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF LEEANNE’S OZEMPIC USE? WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE HER BACK ON RHOD?