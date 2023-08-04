Did Tom Sandoval Sneak Pictures of Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Onto Special Forces Season 2

I guess you could say hell hath frozen over, but did anyone really expect otherwise? As angry as the Vanderpump Rules cast was towards Tom Sandoval, their fierce loyalty to Ariana Madix didn’t hold much water when cameras started rolling.

But Pump Rules isn’t the only obstacle Sandoval had to overcome since cheating with Rachel Leviss. He also starred, albeit briefly, on Season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test to show off his skills of survival. We all know he wasn’t surviving very well in WeHo. According to one of his cast mates, Tom had to bring a little motivation to push through those trying times. Nick Viall spilled the details on his podcast.

The Rachel Papers

Nick dropped the dime on Sandoval during an episode of The Viall Files and said Tommy brought some illegal contraband to the set of Special Forces. No, it wasn’t bottles of Icy Hot and lidocaine back patches, he had photos of Rachel. Allegedly.

Apparently, pics of his special friend weren’t allowed, but that didn’t stop Tom. Instead of keeping the photos undercover, it seems Tom was happy to show them off to everyone there. No word on whether or not these photos were actually OF Rachel or of Tom dressed like Rachel. Because I don’t think it’s outer limits to assume Tom also carries around photos of himself.

Nick added he would have liked to bring photos of his bride-to-be, but he was trying to follow the rules, unlike society’s main protagonist, Sandoval. That said, Nick feels Tom really had a soft spot for Rach and appeared to “care” about her.

While news of Tom and Rachel’s salacious situation broke back in March, Special Forces began filming in June. So unless the contestants lived off-grid, they probably knew about Scandoval. Despite the drama behind the dirty deed, Sandoval had no cares in the world whilst showing off their touching photographic memories.

Even though she was the apple of Tom’s eye, Rachel may or may not have come to her senses and chose to leave Sandoval and Pump Rules in her rearview. She never showed up to film Season 11 and has been MIA since taping the Season 10 reunion. Reports said Rachel has been receiving mental health care and has since been discharged from a facility.

Filming on the Scandoval fallout season should wrap here in a couple of weeks. Tom’s season of Special Forces will air in September.

