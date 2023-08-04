Shannon Beador Reveals Her Biggest Real Housewives of Orange County Regret 

Shannon Beador remains one of Real Housewives of Orange County’s wackiest stars. Since she joined the show so many seasons ago, Shannon has brought her own form of entertainment to Bravo. She loves a costume moment and a holistic doctor. I will still inexplicably purchase nine lemons from time to time and think of her.

Shannon is back in her element on RHOC. She has Tamra Judge back as a bestie and has also made amends with Vicki Gunvalson. Sure, Shannon’s personal life may still be a mess and she’ll always find someone to fight with. But you have to admit, it’s extremely better than when she was dealing with “the affair” for so many years.

Shannon and Vicki recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live to talk about all things RHOC. Between the two of them, they’ve made some ridiculously memorable moments in their years on the show. But for Shannon, one blowup remains the most regrettable throughout her reality TV career.

Shannon Beador, the not-so-Quiet Woman

Shannon was asked to pick one moment on the show she regrets the most. Without hesitation, she selected her fight with Kelly Dodd at The Quiet Woman. Fans will remember Kelly telling Shannon to “keep eating” before exiting the table in one of her characteristic low blows. Shannon was obviously triggered by the remark and screamed in defense that it wasn’t even her plate on the table. Truly, it was a public blowup for the ages.

Apparently, Shannon was mortified immediately after filming the scene when thinking about the fans’ response. “I cried for two months after that,” Shannon explained. She also was worried that she’d be barred from The Quiet Woman, but the owner assured her that people have pulled much worse in the restaurant. I don’t know what’s in the water in Orange County that makes people have explosive fights in fancy restaurants, but it sure makes for great TV.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7 c on Bravo.

