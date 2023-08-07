Captain Lee Says ‘Life Will Never Be the Same Again’ After Finding Fame on Below Deck

Captain Lee Rosbach was one of the main attractions on Below Deck for 10 seasons. Although he had to sit out part of Season 10 because of health issues, the “Stud of the Sea” had no intention of retiring.

But Bravo decided to let him go before Season 11. And while Captain Lee “did not see that one coming at all,” he has a new gig. He is hosting a new weekly Bravo show called Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate. His former chief stew, and friend, Kate Chastain, is also manning the couch. The duo will break down the wildest Bravo moments and give their opinions. Buckle up!

Captain Lee recently discussed what his life is like now as a celebrity. Yahoo has the details.

Fame changed everything

“My life will never be the same again. Nobody prepares you to just become a celebrity,” Captain Lee explained. “And there’s no manual that they hand to you and say, ‘Well, if this show takes off here’s what’s gonna happen. And if you run into this situation, turn to page 43 and the answer will be there.’”

He continued, “Eventually you can try to surround yourself with people who have experience in the industry and can give you some good direction on what to do and what not to do, and when to talk and when to keep your dumb-ass mouth shut.” But what fun would it be if celebrities followed that advice?

Still, Captain Lee never expected to achieve such fame. “Your anonymity is gone forever, and that’s something that you’ll never, ever get back,” he says. “And I thought when we filmed in Tahiti or when we filmed in Thailand, I thought I would be able to walk down the street there and I’d be fine,” Captain Lee said. “And that wasn’t the case.”

He continued, “I think people have a pretty concise and accurate portrayal of what I am or who I am. Yeah, I’d say it’s pretty close to spot-on. Because I had a job to do as captain. They had a job to do, filming me doing my job.” Captain Lee added, “And as long as we didn’t get in each other’s way I was fine.”

I think Below Deck fans will miss Captain Lee and his hilarious remarks. At least we will see him in his new show.

You can catch the premiere of Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate on Monday, August 14, at 10/9c on Bravo.

