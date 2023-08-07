Pump Rules Cast Confident Rachel Leviss Isn’t Returning

It’s the end of Scandoval as we know it and, well, thank goodness. The Vanderpump Rules cast has been filming Season 11 after they blew the roof off Season 10. But Rachel Leviss is nowhere to be found …

With the level of hate Rachel received after the reunion filmed, she immediately checked herself into a mental health facility. She was MIA for months and only recently reappeared. But Rach hasn’t shown back up on Pump Rules and they’re about two weeks from wrapping. So is the coast officially clear and Rachel-free?

Rachel is gone, girl …

According to TMZ, Tom Sandoval’s former partner in crime is still a big mystery. A big mystery because no one knows if she has quit. Or perhaps she is teaming up to take down NBCUniversal with Bethenny Frankel. And then we have the popular theory that she’ll show up last minute for a full soap opera moment.

Insiders are convinced that Rachel is done and we won’t be seeing her again. The cast feels the ship has probably sailed if she hasn’t stepped in by now. Also, good for her if she’s put her mental health first.

The other issue is, if she shows up this late into Season 11, there’s no way to mix her into any storylines. Of course, she would be her own storyline and all of them know it.

All of that aside, sources continue to believe Rachel is listening to the advice of doctors and therapists who advised her not to return and face the wrath of women dedicated to keeping the memory of Wet Seal alive.

Lisa Vanderpump was asked directly if Rachel is coming back and played coy. Obviously, she isn’t giving away any secrets but she must know one way or the other by now. Additionally, Rach’s relationship with Sandoval appears to be over, so at least we know she’s making positive moves.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK RACHEL IS INVOLVED WITH THE BETHENNY REALITY TV RECKONING? WILL RACHEL COME BACK IN AS A LAST-MINUTE SURPRISE?