Big Brother Fans Call for Luke Valentine’s Removal After He Says the N-Word

Another season of Big Brother, another ignorant idiot among the cast. It’s become all too familiar a case. This time, the Houseguest dropped a full racial slur. Luke Valentine was caught on the live feeds saying the n-word, in front of one of his Black competitors. We’re choosing not to share the clip.

Black contestant, Jared Fields (son of fellow Houseguest, Survivor royalty, and The Traitors winner Cirie Fields) was forced to laugh it off and excuse the behavior. He’s playing the game, and knows that a big blow-up might result in his eviction. But the point is, he shouldn’t have to sit back and let the comment slide.

The viewers agree. Fans took to social media in their droves, questioning why CBS hadn’t removed Luke from the game. This wasn’t a microaggression that could be disguised as something else entirely; he fully said the n-word. It’s time CBS stepped in, as the company has a duty of care to the cast of its shows.

Will production expel Luke Valentine after racial slur on Big Brother live feeds?

Right now, whether or not production will step in and remove Luke remains to be seen. He’s currently still residing in the house, as a fully-fledged Houseguest. At this moment, he could walk away with the grand prize of $750,000. And does anybody want to see someone who displayed such grotesque behavior rewarded in such a way?

Across the pond on Big Brother UK, a white woman was removed from the house immediately after saying the n-word. This was all the way back in 2007. So much progress has been made in the 15+ years since that incident, so why hasn’t action been taken on Big Brother US?

Statement from CBS on allegation that Memphis used a racial slur on Big Brother: All-Stars live feed. Incident was investigated and cleared. Network reiterates that those who use hate speech "will be removed from the Big Brother house." #BB22 pic.twitter.com/Gwi4Ja9qbt — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) September 18, 2020

Back in 2020, during Big Brother 22, CBS released a statement that said any houseguest who used hate speech “will be removed from the Big Brother house.” Journalist Dalton Ross shared the statement on Twitter. If this still stands, Luke should be packing his bags immediately.

This week’s eviction could still go ahead, so that the game can play out as it is supposed to. Although, some fans have suggested canceling it altogether if it means Luke is ejected.

He needs to have a seat. Because if he doesn’t, one will be provided for him.

We’ve reached out for comment from CBS.

