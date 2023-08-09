Luke Valentine REMOVED From Big Brother 25 After Saying N-Word

Luke Valentine has been removed from the Big Brother house. After saying the n-word in scenes captured on the show’s live feed, he violated the “Big Brother code of conduct.” You can read CBS’ full statement on the matter below:

“Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

Whether or not there will still be an eviction this week remains to be seen.

CBS takes action

It’s great to see CBS take action following this incident. In the past, they have been criticized by some fans for not stepping in when things got problematic (to say the least) inside the Big Brother house. Now that Luke has been removed, it shows the broadcaster’s commitment to ensuring that things like this no longer go unpunished.

Hopefully, this will be the last instance of this sort of behavior inside the house. The only drama we need from Big Brother is the game. We’re only in the first week of Season 25, so let’s hope that the scenes moving forward is silly, petty, and above all else, entertaining.

This season of Big Brother made history, when it announced Survivor legend, and winner of The Traitors, Cirie Fields as a surprise 17th Houseguest. She was joined in the house by her son, Jared Fields. Right now, it appears as though their family ties have been kept hidden from most of the Houseguests. Whether they’ll be able to keep that up? We’ll have to wait and see.

Big Brother 25 continues Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.

