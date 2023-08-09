Terry Dubrow Admits Wife Heather Has ‘Things To Work Through’ With RHOC Cast

Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow is having a tough time this season. Tamra Judge’s return during Season 17 has stirred up plenty of conflict. While Shannon Beador and Tamra alternately feud and make up, Heather felt on the outs among her friends. And she landed in several battles with Tamra.

Heather was hit with rumors that her husband, Terry Dubrow, was cheating on her. Fancy Pants denied the gossip in September 2022.

Now Terry weighed in on Heather’s relationships with her RHOC cast members. US Weekly has the scoop.

Fancy Pants felt left out and lonely

“I don’t know why Heather seemed to get so isolated from the group. I know that Heather is one of the most caring, wonderful, unfortunately sensitive people you could ever meet,” Terry explained. “But she’s got so much love and so much absence of hate that it’s unfortunate that she feels and felt isolated.”

He added, “Hopefully as the season goes on, things will get a little bit better. They’ve got some very serious things to work through at the reunion.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Tamra and Heather are “in a tough spot” after filming this season. “I know they’ve been texting. And I can tell you something, there is a lot of — at the base of their relationship — there’s pure love,” the Botched star said. Well, maybe somewhere between accusing each other of being “sh*tty.”

Terry continued, “I’m hoping they can figure it out and go back to where they were, because they are fundamentally really, really nice people and really good friends.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

