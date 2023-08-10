Billie Lee Officially Joins Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Cast

As you know, the big deal earlier this year was Vanderpump Rules and Scandoval. It brought VPR a resurgence of fame and it was essential because the show was on the chopping block.

Everyone came back for Season 11 except for one of the main Scandoval players. Fans are currently wondering how the episodes will go down, seeing as Bravo was counting on Rachel Leviss’ return. Well, Rachel’s absence means Bille Lee’s arrival because she’s officially back on the cast. Buckle up friends because Tom Sandoval’s buddy is back.

The Legend of Billie Lee

Zack Peter had the scoop before everyone else and spilled about Billie coming back into the fold. An insider told Page Six she’s there because Sandoval needs a filming partner other than Tom Schwartz and the miscellaneous street cats that walk by.

Billie first came on the scene as Pump Rules’ first transgender cast member back in Season 6. She didn’t leave on very good terms with certain people but maintained friendships with both Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Since Ari and Sandoval’s break-up, Billie has been very publicly showing support for Tom during his trying times.

Now she’ll be showing up with that support on camera too. Apparently, Billie has been trying to help poor Tom boost his ego after receiving worldwide and possibly extraterrestrial hate after banging Ariana’s friend behind her back.

She also went the extra mile and introduced Tom to a doctor who specializes in “human optimization and regenerative medicine.” Which I guess is fancy wording for cheering up moderate celebrities after blatant cheating.

Billie is even introducing Tom to new lady friends. She knew fellow singer Tii and hooked the two up and now they’re being papped all over the place. I guess Billie is a full-service lifestyle friend because it seems like the only thing she isn’t doing for Tom is picking out his clothes. Tbh, that would be a benefit for all of us, so hope she tackles that one next.

Get ready Pump Rules fans, Billie is coming in to help Sandoval and she has officially returned for Season 11.

