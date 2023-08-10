Heather Dubrow Thinks Shannon Beador ‘Does Not Care’ for a Friendship With Her

Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow is ready to give up on trying to be friends with Shannon Beador.

During the August 2 episode of the show, master sh*t stirrer Tamra Judge claimed that Heather was spreading a bombshell rumor about Shannon’s then-boyfriend John Janssen. Heather says that never happened.

“Tonight’s episode is interesting because there’s this whole narrative that I am talking about Shannon’s relationship,” Heather said ahead of the August 9 episode. “Well, do you ever see me talking about Shannon’s relationship? I really haven’t … I’m not talking about Shannon’s relationship. Everyone [else] talks about Shannon’s relationship. And the person that talks about Shannon’s relationship the most is Shannon.” Us Weekly has the details.

Shannon can hold a grudge

Heather feels the whole situation is “silly.” What reason would she have to insult Shannon behind her back?

“Why would I do that to her?” Heather asked. “We hung out so much before this season. In between seasons … we would run into each other. We’d end up having dinner, we’d hang out.”

“I really enjoyed her friendship,” she continued. “And you’ll see throughout the second half of the season, I tried very hard to prove my friendship to her and to try to get back on track with her … I don’t think she’s interested, and I’ve tried so many times at this point.”

Despite still being a couple while Season 17 was filming, John and Shannon broke up in January. Shannon claimed the breakup “blindsided” her. During the August 2 episode, Shannon was activated when Tamra brought out her big spoon and told her that her relationship was a topic of conversation. Perhaps Tamra was just bored that everybody was getting along. She knows her job is to stir things up.

“I understand not wanting your relationship to be scrutinized,” Heather admitted. “I understand why it’s upsetting to her … [But] we are on a show where we talk about our lives, our friendships, each other’s lives … There is a difference between talking about someone and talking against someone.”

Shannon just doesn’t want to be friends

Heather thinks Shannon is just determined to not be friends. “She does not care for me,” Heather confessed. “I really care about Shannon, and I just want her to be happy … That’s all I ever wanted.”

Even though Shannon and John are no longer a couple, Heather has no desire to say “I told you so.” Neither is she looking for an apology. “Literally, I just want her to be happy.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

