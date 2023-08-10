Kandi Burruss Gives Her Thoughts on Bethenny Frankel’s Calls to Unionize

This is what I’ve been waiting for in the reality television reckoning. Bethenny Frankel’s mission to unionize the reality realm has gained a lot of traction, but mostly from people who aren’t currently working in the field.

The always-employed Kandi Burruss has now entered the chat and gives her POV of Bethenny’s latest venture. And you probably won’t be surprised at Kandi’s hot take because she’s not one to stop working for anything.

Kandi keeps on truckin’

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kandi won’t be holding any picket signs in the near future. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also acknowledged she “wouldn’t be a part” of Bethenny’s battle with Bravo and NBCUniversal because Kandi takes care of issues her way.

“I myself would not be a part of that. It wouldn’t make any sense for me to be a part of that,” she revealed. As far as Kandi is concerned, if something is sketchy, she addresses it right then and there.

Furthermore, Kandi feels reality television participants should not “wait for after” to share their concerns. “You are not gonna check with them no more, and then come back and try to go for their throat? That’s just how I feel,” she said. And apparently, when Kandi is feeling some type of way, she goes straight to the top.

When needing to air her own grievances, Kandi “reached out to the network” in an effort to resolve unsavory circumstances. Unfortunately, not everyone is Kandi and sometimes calling your buddy in the penthouse office doesn’t solve problems hundreds of people share.

Recently Bethenny took it upon herself to shake down both Bravo and its parent company after being inspired by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. She retained two high-powered attorneys, Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman. Now it’s up to those guys to go after the big boys.

Beth has a lot of folks on her side and some notable names from Bravo and other networks. Her quest to unionize unscripted television continues to move forward in a positive motion. But it will move forward without Kandi’s assistance.

