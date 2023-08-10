Sonja Morgan Almost Bares All at Drag Brunch

I’ll say it right now. Sonja Morgan is one of my favorite Real Housewives. It has been wonderful seeing her back on our TV screens in Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. And Sonjarita wasted no time finding a man to hook up with.

“Everyone goes out with my men afterward, because I’m like the Good Housekeeping seal of approval. I’m the c*ck curator … people know once I’m with a man, that they’re worth going (after),” Sonja said in a recent episode of the show. She is always thinking of others.

The Real Housewives of New York alum knows how to have a good time. And she certainly showed it during a Sonja in the Queen City Drag Brunch. Page Six has the details.

Lift those legs to the sky!

Sonja performed at Ink N Ivy, which is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. Christian Snow shared a video on Twitter. Sonja started her show by straddling the back of a chair. She went for it and lifted both legs to the sky while arching backward. I have a cramp just writing that.

She needed some assistance getting back up, but then she pulled the chair to the other side of the restaurant. Sonja raised her right leg towards the ceiling and arched backward again. She threw in some scissor kicks. The reality star wore a low-cut, sparkly pink romper and silver platform heels. Some fans were blessed by seeing some thin pink fabric that covered Sonja’s lady parts.

Sonjarita ended her routine by throwing her left arm and leg to the sky, with her head dangling down precariously over the floor. The crowd was so impressed by Sonja that some spectators gave her a standing ovation. She spent some time meeting fans and posing for photos with them. Would you expect anything less from Sonja?

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake continues Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF SONJA’S PERFORMANCE? ARE YOU WATCHING LUANN AND SONJA: WELCOME TO CRAPPIE LAKE?