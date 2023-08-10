Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards ‘Really Get Into It’ on RHOBH Season 13

Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards may come out of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 a little bruised. According to their co-star Erika Jayne, the pair “really get into it” in the upcoming episodes. After saying that Sutton stirs the pot the most during a Watch What Happens Live appearance, Erika was asked for details. While she didn’t say too much, she did confirm that the majority of the Sutton drama was with Kyle.

What could they be fighting about?

Speaking to TODAY, Erika said: “She (Sutton) and Kyle really get into it, and she kind of gets into it with everybody. But Kyle really.” Exactly what the two were arguing about remains to be seen, but it must not be that serious. Sutton recently commented on her friendship with Kyle, and the two appear to be back in a good place.

Sutton posted a picture of her and Kyle on Instagram at the end of July. She said their smiles were “real” and so was the “friendship through thick and thin.” Kyle commented on the post, with a simple yet effective, “love you.” It’s clear that the pair want viewers to know, whatever they see on the next season, they come out of the end of it stronger than ever.

Meanwhile, Kyle has been busy promoting the season by fanning the flames of rumors suggesting she has a romantic connection with Morgan Wade. She’s even starring in a music video as the country singer’s love interest. The whole situation seems like it’s been used to push a storyline narrative.

Using the LGBTQ+ community for headlines isn’t anything new, but it should really be a thing of the past. For now, let’s give Kyle the benefit of the doubt, and hope that Morgan would know better.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 is expected to premiere in November 2023 on Bravo.

