Luke Valentine’s Dad Says Expelled Big Brother Contestant Is Not Racist for Using the N-Word

Another year, another problematic contestant on CBS’ Big Brother. And this time, it’s former houseguest Luke Valentine.

In case you missed it, Reality Tea broke the news that Luke violated Big Brother’s code of conduct when he used a racial slur in the house. At the time, he was speaking with Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger, and Hisam Goueli. The moment was uncomfortable and highly awkward as Luke tried to downplay his actions by laughing them off as a joke.

What was even more disturbing was Jared’s non-reaction to the ordeal. Of course, the live feeds only show a portion of what viewers will see on air. However, during Thursday’s episode, Jared, the season’s only Black male contestant, seemed to give Luke a pass after Cory called out his gross behavior in front of the house. Quite frankly, that didn’t sit well with us, but Jared will have to answer for his actions when he’s out of the house.

For now, we’re focusing on the new report from Luke’s dad, who says his son is not racist. And his reasoning proves just how out of touch with today’s times this family actually is.

Luke can’t be racist since he has Black family members… says his dad

According to a new story from TMZ, Luke’s dad told the outlet that his son couldn’t be a racist because he has Black family members, including his stepmom and step-siblings. Furthermore, he has biracial cousins and consequently can’t be biased.

Major eye roll. Because that’s NOT how this works, sir. Your son’s actions were abhorrent, and your defense is even more idiotic. A person’s proximity to Blackness does not mean they aren’t a problematic, bigoted, narrow-minded individual. And Luke’s statements show us exactly that.

Luke’s father said he’s never heard him use the N-word before (yeah, right), and he believes there was no malice behind his words. However, he knows his child messed up and should learn to think before he speaks.

Overall, his family is upset that Luke got the boot from the program but hopes he can explain himself eventually. But on behalf of the show’s fans and audience worldwide, we don’t need to hear anything else from this FLOP of a houseguest. In fact, we were ready for him to go before he stepped foot in the house. Bye Luke, see ya never.

Big Brother continues this Sunday at 8/7c.

