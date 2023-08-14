Aesha Scott Helps Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

A Bravo crossover collaboration happened recently. And the reality TV stars involved were all about raising awareness for breast cancer, genetic screening, and early detection.

Below Deck Down Under chief stew Aesha Scott and Leah Shafer, Captain Sandy Yawn’s girlfriend teamed up with their mutual friend to conduct the discussion.

Aesha is concerned about her family history

Leah went through a breast cancer battle, but early detection saved her life. After being diagnosed with LCIS, or “a condition where abnormal cells are found in the lobules of the breast … considered a non-invasive form of breast cancer, but it does increase the risk of developing invasive breast cancer in the future,” Leah shared information with fans on Instagram in the hope of providing crucial information.

It’s an ongoing process, with check-ups every six months. Leah underwent a second lumpectomy recently. And the breast surgical oncologist is close friends with Aesha; Dr. Kayla Griffith. The trio decided to team up to spread awareness, and the rest is history.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet got exclusive access to the Instagram Live with Aesha, Leah, and Dr. Griffith.

Aesha wanted to know if, at 31, she should start getting mammograms due to her family history with the disease.

“There’s a one in eight risk of developing breast cancer,” Dr. Griffith answered. “So the age that we generally start mammograms is 40. But, if you have more of a high-risk family history, your mom, your sister, your aunt. If your dad had breast cancer. Any male breast cancer in the family or family histories of pancreatic cancer … we do genetic testing. But also, if you just have a risk and don’t have a genetic mutation, we scooch up that age.”

“But at 31, you should be feeling those girls!” she added to stress the importance of consistent self-exams.

“One of my grandmothers, had breast cancer, so does that count as being at higher risk?” Aesha wanted to know.

“It definitely adds to your risk,” the doctor explained. “There’s an algorithm we use of family history. How young were you at your first period? Have you had a child? We start adding in the family history as well. But yeah, having a grandmother with breast cancer, especially if she was under the age of 50.”

“Now we are kind of advocating for getting genetic testing on people because you may carry a genetic mutation you don’t know about. If you’re not going in to get it checked out you wouldn’t know that,” she concluded.

It was a fruitful discussion that raised awareness on the topic. Meanwhile, the second season of Below Deck Down Under is currently airing with Aesha in a starring role as head of the interior department.

Below Deck Down Under continues Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

