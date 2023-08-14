Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera Look Happy Filming Summer House

There’s nothing like the appeal of a Bravo paycheck to get sparring friends in proximity with each other again. Perhaps even a reconciliation comes out of it. Just look at the wonders going on on Vanderpump Rules, where, seemingly Tom Sandoval has been accepted back into the group. At least for the commercial purposes of filming the next season.

Such, perhaps, is the case with the Summer House crew. After all, at the end of Season 7, Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard were barely on speaking terms. The two had a falling out over Lindsay’s relationship with Carl Radke. Lindsay felt unsupported by her longtime friend. For her part, Danielle wanted her concerns to be heard and was left ignored by both Lindsay and Carl.

Yet now, with the cast together in Montauk filming for Season 8, it seems that reconciliation is on the horizon. Perhaps that feeling of good will stems from Lindsay and Carl’s upcoming wedding in Autumn 2023.

Lindsay and Danielle take pics together

Lindsay’s recent Instagram post suggested that she has made amends with Danielle. At least for the purposes of partying and filming together. It’s a confusing veneer.

“Made it to Montauk,” the reality TV star captioned a series of cast photos.

In one photo, Lindsay and Danielle are all smiles at an outdoor restaurant. They are flanked by Carl and Sam Feher.

In another group photo, this time of all the female cast members, Danielle and Lindsay once again chose to sit next to each other.

Lindsay’s followers shared their hopes of a reconciliation between the former best friends. Some also speculated as to what might have changed between the duo. One thing is for sure, Danielle and Lindsay know how to ham it up for the cameras. Summer House fans will have to wait for the next season to see if this is genuine or not.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO LINDSAY’S POST? DO YOU THINK SHE AND DANIELLE HAVE MADE AMENDS? OR IT IS AN ACT FOR THE CAMERAS?