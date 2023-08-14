Sonja Morgan Gets Honest With Fans About Home Life

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan doesn’t bring the party. She is the party. Luann de Lesseps and Sonja are hilarious in the spinoff Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. The two ladies arrived in the small town of Benton, Illinois to give the mayor a hand with some projects.

Naturally, Sonja found herself a man almost as soon as she arrived. Trucker Billy Richard had a fling with Sonjarita, and they still keep in touch via text. But he left town, much to Sonja’s disappointment.

Sonja revealed the naked truth

Sonja shared some interesting facts about herself with US Weekly. She made the revelations in the feature, 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me. And it was … illuminating.

First off, Sonja had a crush on Steven Tyler from Aerosmith when she was growing up. And her favorite show to watch on TV? The Oxygen series, Snapped.

While her favorite place in her home is her four-poster bed, Sonja shared another secret about her at-home habits. “I prefer to walk around naked at home. I’m not attached to clothing,” Sonja said. Probably the crowd at the Sonja in the Queen City Drag Brunch in North Carolina wasn’t surprised. During a recent performance, she nearly flashed the crowd. That’s Sonja, delivering all she can for her fans.

As for more of Sonja’s secrets? “My ideal comfort food is a hot dog,” she said. “My favorite meal to cook is lamb chops and steamed asparagus in the toaster oven.” Sonja still loves her toaster oven lifestyle.

As for filming her new series with Luann? “One thing I learned from filming Welcome to Crappie Lake is that Luann and I can get things done as promised, and together,” she explained. “It’s not easy, but we always come to a happy medium that works for the town.”

The Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake finale airs Sunday, August 20 at 10/9c on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED THAT SONJA PREFERS TO BE NAKED AT HOME? SHOULD CRAPPIE LAKE HAVE ANOTHER SEASON?