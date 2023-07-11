Sonja Morgan Still Texting Crappie Lake Fling

Sonja Morgan never lacks admirers. It doesn’t matter where she goes. Crappie Lake included. In all honesty, she has a marvelous knack for being at ease among all different kinds of people. For her fans, she’s the gift that keeps on giving with her constant and hilarious pursuits of sexual partners.

Sonja and Luann de Lesseps filmed Welcome to Crappie Lake in Benton, Illinois. It’s a small town with a population of 7,000. But these gals manage to find some eligible bachelors. Bravo, ladies. And one made an impact on Sonja. So much so that the two still keep in touch.

The duo hope to meet up in Louisiana

Billy Richard quickly got Sonja’s attention. We are two episodes into the season after all. Don’t let the name fool you. Billy is from New Orleans but was visiting a friend in Benton. And he pronounces his last name in the French style. Just for that, it seemed like Luann would swoop in. But at the end of the episode, Sonja was the one to get into Billy’s truck at the end of the night.

“He texts me all the time,” Sonja exclusively told Us Weekly. “He likes to drive, so every time we speak he goes, ‘I’m gonna get my truck and come on up there and see you.’”

Sonja joked, “He has a big truck with big wheels.”

Apparently, the flirty duo discussed meeting in Louisiana. Though the mode of transportation is still undecided.

“Driving is so far. We’ll see, we’ll see,” Sonja explained. “I thought the guy was local!”

Though pickings were slim, Luann did find someone to hook up with later in the season. She told Us Weekly, “they’re all kind of married in these small towns. There’s not a lot to do, so I understand why people would be married. You need a partner.”

Catch Crappie Lake Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.

