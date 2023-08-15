Randall Emmett’s Ex Ambyr Childers Discusses ‘Destructive’ Marriage

When it comes to reality TV, there are villains, and then there are plain scumbags. Randall Emmett ranks among the scumbags. Of course, while most things thrown at him are mere allegations, it’s not hard to see he needs some change within.

Randall entered the reality TV world through his relationship with Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules fame. And if there’s anything to know about Lala, it’s that she takes parenting very seriously. The same can’t always be said for Randall.

And though the allegations against Randall are staggering, one person with particular veracity would be his former partner, Ambyr Childers. Ambyr married Randall at 21 and the two were together for eight years. In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, she expressed how difficult the situation is and was.

Ambyr’s relationship with Lala

When asked if she gets along with Randall, she said, “As long as we talk only about the children, and we use a court app that keeps everyone accountable.” She said the real challenge was in educating her children. “Love and kindness and respect? That’s all we need … but some people don’t get that.” Some people indeed.

She went on, “And sometimes I just explain to my kids that … two homes are sometimes better than one, right? And those are hard, hard moments … Your kids at different stages of divorce — after divorce — will come and ask questions, or they’ll hear things. That’s been the hardest part for me … knowing how to protect my kids, but also teach them.”

When asked about her relationship with Lala, Ambyr said, “[Lala is] a good mom. She really inspires me. She is a very hard worker.” But she also added, “Our relationship has not always been easy … and that’s okay because I had to go through what I had to go through. And she needed to experience and go through what she did.”

Ultimately, Ambry commented that if there was anything to learn from her experience, it was, “If it’s not gonna kill you, it’s gonna make you stronger. We’re not the only ones in the world who have experienced … bad court systems, dealing with exes, dealing with you name it. We’ve both been through a lot. And at the end of the day, we have beautiful, healthy children together.”

