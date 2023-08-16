Fans Roasted Tom Schwartz’s New Blonde Hair, Here Are Their Best Reads

Tom Schwartz is going through it as of late. In earlier seasons of Vanderpump Rules, his boyish charm and perceived innocent nature saw him dodging many conflicts. However, newly divorced from Katie Maloney and post the Scandoval storyline, Tom’s likeability has plummeted.

Tom’s future is now left hanging in the balance. Whether or not he can dig his way out of the holes he’s created is unclear. However, we do know one move that Tom has recently made in an effort to bring about change—he’s dyed his dark locks yellow.

As the wise Coco Chanel (with our editing assistance) once stated, “A woman Tom who changes her his hair is about to change her his life.” Tom is clearly in his “tequila Katie” era, and we can empathize. We can also laugh while wondering why he skipped the toner step…

Tom’s mid-life crisis change is currently heating up the internet. These viewers comments are reminding us of just how funny people can be when situations are of a lighter nature, so thank you, Tom, for bringing everyone together.

Without further ado, here are the viewers best reads on Tom Schwartz’s new blonde hair.

But First, The Debut

People all over have thoughts about Tom’s latest move. In fact, viewers are currently living for the Reddit thread titled “What do you think about Tom Schwartz’s new look?”

Attached to this thread is an image featuring Tom, complete with his yellowy hair. Take it all in, then, keep reading for the best takes within.

It’s a No For Some

Several viewers are finding Tom’s tresses lacking. “Thanks, I hate it” quipped one, while another typed “He looks like an 80s hairdresser named Frankie or Sergio.” One fan even hysterically gave Tom a bit of credit by expressing, “I don’t hate it, but I have a bad relationship with my father, so…”

Further takes of “I think player 2 joined mid-life crisis party” and “I like it about as much as I like Tom’s white nail polish” hit lightly. “He looks like a douche that treated his ex like s**t and doesn’t have one original thought in his dome” hit a bit harsher.

It’s Foreshadowing For Others

Not everyone is completely against Tom’s new hair. “It suits him well and signifies a distancing from Sandoval” expressed one follower. Another Reddit user expressed a similar thought, stating, “I like that he’s making bold choices instead of his usual lazy ‘Aw shucks’ look.”

These interesting takes are actually making us pause. The Vanderpump Rules cast is currently filming Season 11. Could this drastic change possibly be Tom’s storyline? Will this likely filmed dye job signal Tom’s first attempt at standing boldly in his life choices?

Or, perhaps this viewer is closer to the truth. They wrote, “Season 11 interview bite: I just thought that maybe if I did something crazy and dyed my hair blond, they’ll be so shocked they won’t remember that I’m such a d**kbag.” We can actually visualize this being a thought that was had before choices were made.

You know…Tom also once said in a confessional that “if I can set my hair straight, maybe I can set my life straight.” The foreshadowing…

Comparisons Were Made

From Draco Malfoy to Pete Davidson to Slim Shady to even “a guitarist from a German metal band,” many Reddit users have found it easy to compare Tom’s new head of bleach with other known figures.

Those of you with young ones, or just a general love for all things Christmas, will likely get this next comparison, “it looks like he’s prepping to play Hermey in a live action Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

One viewer even went in all in for the comparisons, joking “He looks like he is the road manager for The Chainsmokers. He looks like the formulation chemist for the Justin Bieber men’s body spray. He looks like he professionally taste tests Trader Joe’s seasonal seltzers.”

We can’t come to the phone right now. We are dead.

Is Tom… “Kenough?”

If the first thing that you saw when looking at Tom’s new likeness was Ken, then you and I are alike, and we should grab a sandwich at Something About Her soon. “Schwartz makes way more sense with this context. He definitely sings, ‘I’m just Ken’ to himself all day,” states a like-minded viewer who should @ me.

“It’s a Barbie summer,” writes another, further cementing our take that Tom desires to be “Kenough” on Vanderpump Rules Season 11.

One Final Take

Before we discovered this still-growing Reddit thread, we saw this meme. It jests that “the absolute worst guy u know is gonna dress like this for Halloween btw.” Attached is a photo of Ken, and the now-blonde Tom.

Enough said.

Tom, we don’t know what you are doing in your new apartment, or in life, but we are ready for any and all of your changes moving forward.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR HYSTERICAL (OR PERHAPS PENSIVE) TAKES ON TOM SCHWARTZ’S NEW BLONDE HAIR?