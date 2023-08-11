Which Cast Members Are Returning for Vanderpump Rules Season 11

Production on Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is well underway. Thanks to the media attention since Scandoval, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from next season already. But there’s one big question hanging over the season—is Rachel “Raquel” Leviss returning? Recent reports suggest Rachel dipped out, but what about the rest of the cast? This is what we know about the Vanderpump Rules cast returning for Season 11.

Lisa Vanderpump

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Lisa Vanderpump is a guarantee, of course, since the show is named after her. And the first cast trip of the season was to support her latest business. Her husband Ken Todd is currently dealing with a lawsuit, but he’ll surely make appearances. Maybe he’ll continue to drop more gossip bombs.

The Something About Her Ladies

(Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

The date when Something About Her will finally open is still a mystery. But we do know viewers will get to see more of the sandwich shop, as well as owners Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix, in Season 11. Katie’s longtime friend and confidant, Kristina Kelly, is also set to return.

Buzz from filming suggests that Ariana and Katie are closer than ever. A recent behind-the-scenes picture showed cameras filming another taste testing in their restaurant, with most of the cast in attendance, except for Tom Sandoval.

The Toms

(Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

Speak of the devil! As the man behind Scandoval, it’s no surprise Tom Sandoval is back. But he did miss the beginning of production thanks to Special Forces. His partner in crime Tom Schwartz also returned after a stint on Mars. Schwartz hinted at a feud brewing between him and Sandoval, but to the surprise of no one, it seems that ended as soon as it began.

Ariana is still holding both Toms accountable for trying to destroy her reputation. But she is seemingly willing to film with Schwartz. Despite living in the same house, Ariana has not filmed one-on-one with Sandoval.

Scheana Shay & Lala Kent

(Photo by: Noam Galai/Bravo)

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay became very close last year. So much so, Scheana retroactively made Lala a bridesmaid by photoshopping her face over Rachel’s body in wedding photos. Lala recently bought the house next to Scheana with the money she got from her Send It To Darrell merchandise.

It’s unclear if Scheana’s husband, Brock Davies, will continue to have a parred down role like in Season 10. But consider how much flack he got as a main cast member in Season 9, we think that’s fair to assume.

James Kennedy & Ally Lewber

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

James Kennedy is set to continue his reign as the number one guy in the group with girlfriend, Ally Lewber, by his side. Ally had an incredibly successful rookie season, and not just because she was the Scandoval whistleblower.

Another familiar face will also be returning, this one fuzzier than the rest. After Puppygate 2.0, Graham was renamed Hippie, and is now living with James, Ally, and their cats.

Billie Lee

(Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Billie Lee only appeared in Seasons 6 and 7, but remained part of Ariana and Sandoval’s friend group off-camera. After choosing Sandoval in the split, Billie is coming back to support him as a friend of. She apparently introduced him to his latest love interest. Viewers will have to see if her Season 11 appearance addresses those hookup rumors.

What About Charli Burnett?

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

Scene-stealer Charli Burnett revealed she was offered a main role on Season 11. But even at the time, she expressed hesitation about returning. Nothing’s been confirmed or denied, but she seems notably absent from group events. Unlike Rachel, however, she’s still in L.A., and on good terms with cast members.

Any New Cast Members?

Before filming officially began, it was reported that producers were looking to expand the cast for Season 11. So far, that includes SURver Israel Isaac, who publicly pleaded for Rachel’s return. As a result, he’s in a war of words with Lala.

Jo Wenberg, ex-best friend of Kristen Doute and maybe-girlfriend of Schwartz, was spotted filming at SUR. Katie, clearly unbothered by Schwartz’s threat of a cease and desist, is still letting everyone know how she feels about “Crazy” Jo.

Scheana’s sister Cortney is also set for a bigger role. She made a number of appearances last season at events surrounding Scheana and Brock’s wedding.

