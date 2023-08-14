Tom Schwartz Goes Full Draco Malfoy With New Platinum Hair

What compels a person to drastically change their hair after a decade of being on screen with the same brunette locks? With Tom Schwartz, there was no change, and no contrast after 10 seasons on Vanderpump Rules. He was consistent with his hair, his relationship with Katie Maloney, and above all else it seems, his friendship with Tom Sandoval.

Then Sandoval’s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss came to light in all its dramatic and destructive infamy. The friend group fell apart. And Schwartz took a lot of heat for keeping mum despite all he knew about the timeline of the affair.

During the Season 10 finale, Schwartz admitted to feeling overwhelmed and affected by the public backlash. He popped Xanax at the reunion, and disappeared from LA for a time after to film Stars on Mars, a move he found to be very therapeutic. Considering all of this, one can assume that Schwartz needed a massive personal overhaul. And perhaps that needed to start with his appearance.

Why did he go platinum?

Schwartz stepped out this past weekend with full on platinum hair. A Bravo pan posted the photo on Saturday, August 12. The TomTom co-owner donned an all-black outfit, which contrasted his new hair all the more. Some commenters thought he looked like the infamous Draco Malfoy.

The hashtags included were a giveaway. Schwartz was presumably partying at the Mondrian in LA. The picture included the caption, “blondes have more fun.”

Schwartz has not responded in any way. Nor has he made an official statement about his new ‘do.

Some fans questioned whether it even was the Vanderpump Rules star, saying it was hard to recognize Schwartz behind the hair. Perhaps, given the state of public opinion against him earlier this year, that was the point in going to the hair salon.

It should be mentioned that the Vanderpump Rules cast is currently filming for Season 11. And the frostiness toward Sandoval has let up a bit. He surfaced in cast photos and included in a cast trip to Lake Tahoe. If Sandoval can be so well received after what went down at the reunion, Schwartz must have skated through all the grueling questioning as well.

So perhaps this new look is less a cry for help as it is a further exploration of self and willingness to reinvent.

