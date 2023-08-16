Real Housewives Who Party the Hardest

Knowing how to throw/attend a party is a huge prerequisite for any Real Housewives star. Viewers don’t want to watch a boring Bravo personality on their favorite franchise—it would be a snooze fest. Over the years, there have been some Real Housewives who genuinely know how to party like a rockstar, not caring about any repercussions.

Sonja Morgan

Bravo/YouTube

Sonja Morgan claims to be classy, especially since she was once married to John Adams Morgan. But there are times when her party-like spirit gets the best of her. The Real Housewives of New York City star is one of the most relatable housewives on Bravo, thanks to her simple yet iconic moments. Not surprisingly, many of these moments occurred while she was in full party mode. Sonja has partied so hard at times she has forgotten the undergarments to her costumes, showed off her rear end, and even smashed a glass tray while dancing on it.

During Season 7, while on the cast trip to Atlantic City, Sonja gave a drunken speech about her modeling days out in the UAE. She bragged about her party days with “John John Kennedy” and Madona. Perhaps one of the best scenes was when she became so overexcited while at a get-together hosted by Bethenny Frankel that she chipped her tooth while trying to bite off a hot waiter’s shirt. Sonja is a girl we would love to party with.

Vicki Gunvalson

Bravo/YouTube

The OG of the OC loves to whoop it up and expects her closest friends to do the same. The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s drink of choice is and has always been a few tequila shots. It often lead her down quite a path. The mother of two claims that she “doesn’t get drunk fast,” but the Bravo clips always bring her back to reality. Thanks to her friend’s portable breathing test, Vicki is able to keep partying for hours on end.

Vicki Gunvalson recently threw a wild break-up party in Las Vegas at the Hustlers Club. Even though Vicki often berates her co-stars when it comes to talking about sex, she enjoyed the Kings of Hustler male revue. Vicki was even pulled on stage for a special dance at the time! If things get too heated in Las Vegas, Vicki can always run off to her home in Mexico to cool down. However, it is more likely that she will go to her favorite watering hole, Andales.

Brandi Glanville

Peacock/YouTube

Even though Brandi Glanville is no longer on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the mother of two knows how to have a good time. Between roofying herself due to her fear of flying or just embracing a wine night in, Brandi is one hardcore housewife, minus her explosive attitude. Brandi has had some memorable on-screen outbursts thanks to one too many libations.

Recently, Brandi may have gone overboard in her partying ways after offering lap dances to a few of her co-stars on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. While speaking on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Brandi noted, “I am a happy drunk. I will give you a lap dance. I like to have fun, and I don’t hide the fact that I get drunk.”

Whitney Rose

Bravo/YouTube

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has an extremely fun cast, with Whitney Rose adding a bit of extra enjoyment to the show thanks to her booze-filled parties. No matter what the occasion, Whitney is not afraid to show off some skin while holding a glass of champagne or two. The recent season showed her prancing around in skimpy lingerie while taking shots with the rest of the cast.

Sadly, like most of the other Real Housewives, too much booze can also have a negative effect. During the same lingerie party, Whitney also fought with her cousin, Heather Gay.

All the Bravo personalities on this list know how to have a good time, but we can all agree when they cross the line into the blackout stage, that is probably when they should stop and drink a Gatorade.

TELL US – WHO DO YOU THINK IS THE REAL HOUSEWIVES STAR YOU WOULD WANT TO PARTY WITH?