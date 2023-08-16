Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Was Never ‘In Love’ With Tom Sandoval

Vanderpump Rules star? alum? Rachel Leviss has come out of hiding and decided to speak her truth. She spoke it to Bethenny Frankel, but from my POV, shouldn’t Beth be on strike? Anyway, Bethenny hosted Rachel on her ReWives podcast and all kinds of things are coming out.

Rachel put herself and Pump Rules on the map because she had a “relationship” with Tom Sandoval, which was a bad choice. But it was a bad choice made when she was under the influence of lowkey fame, someone paying attention to her, and a variety of adult beverages. Now Rachel realizes she mistook “love” for “a brief tolerance of someone else’s middle-aged crisis.”

“I believed I was in love”

I mean, haven’t we all? At this point, it might be hypocritical to bash Rachel further. She cheated on a show where everyone else also cheats. She took the hits and disappeared from sight. Sandoval returned fancy-free with the cast and now it looks like he only suffered a minor setback.

As for Rachel, she’s finally seeing the light. “I believed I was in love with Tom at the time, I now look back on it and see that I was not in love with him. I also don’t believe that he was truly in love with me either.”

She continued, “It was … we had this connection that I felt seen and heard by him, that I haven’t really had that connection with other people in the cast, nor people in my real life.” I’m not saying Tom took advantage of a vulnerable person in a vulnerable position where alcohol and possibly other things were around to make one even more vulnerable.

Obviously, this does zero to excuse her actions. Because there is no excuse, but at the end of the day, shit happens. Right, Ambyr Childers? Right Brandi Glanville? No one is going to win Miss Congeniality on this crew.

Tom gave her “validation”

“I was filming in a tumultuous environment. I was needing some validation and somebody to hear what I was going through, and here comes along Tom who really gave me that time of day to share my side of the story in a non-judgment zone, and that’s exactly what I needed in that moment,” Rachel concluded.

This is probably as authentic as she can be. If Rachel learned new tools to deal with life at the mental health facility, good on her. Should she keep these new tools close and stay far away from reality television? Most likely.

TELL US – DO YOU HAVE EMPATHY FOR RACHEL? SHOULD THE PUMP RULES CAST LIVE AND LET LIVE?