Why Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Chose To Speak to Bethenny Frankel First

Bethenny Frankel is putting herself at the center of the war against reality TV. In that war, there will be winners and losers. Someone who has been a major loser for the past few months is Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. In the wake of Vanderpump Rules’ Scandoval, she became one of the biggest villains reality television has ever seen. And in the world of social media, she was treated as a punching bag.

Now, she’s speaking out. It may surprise some that it’s to Bethenny, but if you’ve been paying attention, this was always going to happen. Whether the two of them will ultimately be declared winners, however? That’s something nobody can predict…

Bethenny is a “force to be reckoned with”

“What made you talk to me?” Bethenny asked. Always one to set herself up for a compliment, that B!

“Bethenny, you are a force to be reckoned with and I just heard what you were saying on TikTok, and using my case as an example of exploitation in the way that, the network is running to the bank. Laughing, running to the bank with this scandal, and I haven’t seen a single penny,” Rachel explained.

“So, in that way I feel like I- it’s not fair, and I feel like a toddler … but it really isn’t. And I feel like I’ve been portrayed as the ultimate villain. My mistakes that I’ve made on camera live on forever.

“You’d mentioned something about the addiction of doing reality TV, and the way that they always dangle that carrot in front of you. Like, ‘Well, you need to tell your side of the story, otherwise it’s gonna be written for you.’ That’s terrifying. I almost went back, just because of that.”

It’s interesting in her final comments here, that Rachel says she nearly went back to the show. Conflicting reports and sources have said she was all set to join the cast filming on their trip to Lake Tahoe. Reality Tea even heard from somebody close to production. In the end, that wasn’t to be the case. And judging by these latest comments, the door is now firmly closed.

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo in early 2024. Rachel is not.

