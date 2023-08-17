Amanda Batula Slams Body-Shamers Telling Her To Put On Weight

Amanda Batula is the bonafide queen of Summer House. She’s been by Kyle Cooke’s side since basically the beginning, even when he didn’t really deserve for her to be. Amanda is like the mother of the house who likes to cut loose, get drunk, and dance on tables. She also keeps it real when it comes to the ups and downs of her life.

Amanda got deep during the last season of Summer House when it came to her path to motherhood. She was having a rocky fertility journey and spoke honestly about how hormonal imbalances impacted her body. It was refreshing to see young women on TV take their reproductive health seriously, especially in the year 2023. Yet, the trolls are always going to troll. Unfortunately, Amanda was recently on the receiving end.

Amanda Batula doesn’t have time for haters

Amanda took to Instagram to post a photo of herself poolside with a LoverBoy. She’s giving a glamorous clean-girl aesthetic in the photo. The comments, on the other hand, quickly turned to question Amanda’s appearance in a nasty fashion.

“You need to gain a little bit of weight. You look[ed] so much prettier last year,” one comment to Amanda read. It was far from the only uncalled-for comment about Amanda’s body. Who in their right mind thinks this is OK? Besides the fact that Amanda is a bombshell, no one deserves to be on the receiving end of that.

Amanda took to her stories to call out people for commenting on her weight. “Comments on this post are WILD. Is everyone OK today?” her story read. Period. C’mon people — we’re better than this. There’s literally no reason why anyone needs to make other people insecure about the bodies they exist in. Let’s grow up and try to be more creative with the ways we throw shade that doesn’t involve hitting below the belt. Seriously, we do it at Reality Tea all of the time, it’s truly not that hard.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK ABOUT THE HATEFUL COMMENTS REGARDING AMANDA BATULA’S BODY? DID YOU THINK HER RESPONSE WAS CALLED FOR?