Bethenny Frankel Got Her Therapist To Watch the Pump Rules Reunion: Here’s What He Said

Fans had high expectations for the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion, and for the most part, it delivered. It was the apotheosis of Scandoval, at least, up to that point. Everyone was dying to see Rachel Leviss show up.

While Rachel handled her reunion presence probably better than anyone expected, it wasn’t great for her. That was to be expected. Betraying Ariana Madix and sleeping with Tom Sandoval is low. And Rachel’s been telling all on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast.

Of course, Bethenny wasn’t keen to just sit and listen. Over the interview’s two parts (so far), she’s been injecting plenty of her own commentary. Perhaps most interestingly, she revealed she had her therapist watch the Season 10 reunion and shared his analysis.

An alleged psychoanalysis of the VPR cast

Bethenny explained her therapist’s credentials and findings. “He’s a psychologist, he’s obviously a therapist and he said something interesting. He said, ‘There’s a difference between punishment and abuse. Punishment is, you’re banished from the friend group, [and] no one will speak to you … usually there’s a goal.”

She continued, “[He added] ‘In this particular case, there was no goal for conflict resolution. It was just a beatdown on a treadmill. It was a loop. It was a constant beating that was abusive.’” In fairness to the VPR cast, “conflict resolution” is seldom the goal in a situation involving cheating. Usually, the goal is to cut ties.

However, assuming that Bethenny’s words are true, this therapist might have a point. At least, when viewing the situation from the lens of Tom vs. Rachel. Though we don’t have all the context yet, the VPR Season 11 cast seems much more forgiving toward Tom than they do to Rachel.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to air in early 2024 on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK BETHENNY’S STORY IS TRUE? IF SO, WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THEIR ANALYSIS?