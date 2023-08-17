Drew Sidora Mourns Late Father: ‘I Was a Daddy’s Girl’

Bravo fans, it’s time to rally together for Drew Sidora and show her some love. The singer, actress, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently took to Instagram to announce that her father, Dr. Robert Jordan, passed away following a battle with Alzheimer’s.

Prayers up for Drew

Drew took to social media to share the news of her father’s passing with two posts. In the first post, which featured a slideshow of pictures of her and her father, she wrote, “You’re never prepared for the inevitable, but here we are … It is with tears flowing, I announce that my father Dr. Robert A. Jordan has made his transition into Heaven.”

In the heartfelt post, Drew raved about her father, a doctor in Chicago. She wrote, “I was a Daddy’s Girl and I will cherish the precious memories that will forever live in my heart and his legacy lives forever! He was the best pediatrician in all of Chicago and if you knew, you knew!”

On Season 15 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew opened up about her father’s health struggles. After being noticeably absent from the premiere episode, she returned in Episode 2 and explained that she traveled to Chicago to care for her ailing father. In her Instagram post, she thanked her fans and followers for connecting with her through that part of the show.

“Thank ya’ll for allowing me to share my journey with my dad battling Alzheimer’s Disease,” Drew wrote. “Thank you to all of you constantly messaging and writing me, sharing your own personal experiences with a loved one battling Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia. We’re forever connected!!”

Although this season of Housewives has had a fair share of explosive arguments and shady reads, Drew’s RHOA co-stars, from Kenya Moore to Monyetta Shaw, rallied in the comments to share words of strength and support. It’s a solid reminder for everyone that behind the pettiness of the show, there is a sisterhood.

Kandi Burruss wrote, “​​I’m praying for strength for you and your family.” Shereé Whitfield also commented, adding, “Sending my condolences to u & ur family.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo at 8/7c.

