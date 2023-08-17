Rachel Leviss Cannot Accept Abuse She Got at Pump Rules Reunion

Rachel Leviss’ rebranding tour post-Scandoval is garnering criticism. After conducting her first interview since leaving the voluntary mental health facility she stayed at for three months, some Vanderpump Rules fans are questioning her narrative. Katie Maloney, for one, had some choice words for Bethenny Frankel for giving the disgraced former reality TV star a platform to speak.

For her part, Rachel wanted to share her unadulterated story on her own terms. And apparently, also without pay.

Rachel speaks of what she learned in therapy

A lot of vitriol was directed at Rachel during the Season 10 reunion. Some would argue that it was all warranted. Others may feel it was unnecessarily harsh and the language should have been monitored by producers. Regardless, the topic came up in conversation with Bethenny.

Bethenny sympathized with Rachel after reading out a transcript of the insults sent Rachel’s way during the reunion. She said, “I’m really sorry. That was actually said to you on national television.”

“Nobody should ever be spoken to like that. We’re all human. We’re just navigating through life and we’re bound to make mistakes. I know that I’m not lesser than, or even greater than anybody else. That’s one of the lessons that I learned that the Meadows,” Rachel said.

Rachel spoke of dissociating from it all during filming. “It’s very difficult in that moment to accept those words that are being thrown at you, and it’s much easier to dissociate and let it fly on over, ’cause who can even accept that?” she explained.

“I can see that those words are filled with hate and are intended to put me down and make me feel like someone who was not worthy of love, who’s not worthy of acceptance, or living life,” Rachel said of how she received the barrage of words repeatedly lodged at her by her former castmates.

Therapy helped Rachel look at things differently

It seems that Rachel’s therapists spent time working with her self-perception. She said, “I know that I am worthy. I think every single person on this Earth is worthy of living a life full of love.”

As the interview continued, Rachel explained how her adopted mother’s sister had carried her and given birth to her. The circumstance of her birth is quite unique.

“I think that I am a miracle to be able to live in this world, this planet we call Earth, and I just can’t accept those words,” Rachel concluded.

Certainly, this interview is making waves. Was this a net plus for Rachel or not?

