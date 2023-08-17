Tom Sandoval Boycotted Filming Scandoval Scenes Until One He Didn’t Like Was Removed, Says Rachel Leviss

In part two of Bethenny Frankel’s exclusive interview with Rachel Leviss, the two further discussed Rachel’s claim that Tom Sandoval had recorded her without her consent. This was, of course, what led to Scandoval’s discovery on Vanderpump Rules.

The two expounded on Rachel’s telling of the events. Bethenny began, “So what I didn’t ask you is, how did you feel knowing someone that you thought you were in love with, recorded you, and then it ends up on a TV show, within a cast of a TV show?”

Rachel responded, “I felt very betrayed. I felt like I couldn’t trust this person, I felt like my privacy didn’t matter to him, and he didn’t really give a good excuse besides he wanted me to see it later on to see how beautiful was. But if he would’ve asked for permission, I would’ve said no.” But there was even more to it than that.

Rachel says Tom went on strike

Allegedly, Rachel and Tom discussed this on camera. “When Tom and I were filming at my apartment, after filming got picked back up, I said to Tom, ‘How can I trust you? You filmed me without my consent,’ and he admitted to it. But then after that scene wrapped, he said, ‘Why did you say that? Why did you say that on camera? You made me look bad.’”

She continued, “I was like, ‘Well because that’s what happened,’ and he ended up boycotting filming the rest of Scandoval so that he could have editing rights to that scene, to take out that specifically.” Now, genuinely, name a non-producer reality star who has a contract that gives them the power to leave scenes on the cutting room floor.

However, Bethenny said it wasn’t so far-fetched. She clarified with Rachel, “He said, ‘I’m not filming unless you take that out?’” And once Rachel confirmed, Bethenny said, “I’ve seen that happen before. Yeah. I’ve seen that happen. Wow.” More details would be appreciated there, Bethenny. What the entire interview lacks is any evidence to back up Rachel’s claims.

