Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Accuses Tom Sandoval of Recording Intimate FaceTime Without Consent

Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss has not been seen or heard from since filming the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. Once her contractual obligations ended, the disgraced reality TV star fled L.A., and checked into a voluntary mental health facility.

There was speculation about whether Rachel would emerge in time to start filming Season 11 with the rest of the cast. But so far, there has been no collaboration between Rachel and Bravo production.

Instead, Rachel chose to speak to Bethenny Frankel in her first interview since the reunion. It seems she’s cleared her head on a few things and suggesting that she had been taken advantage of by her ex-lover Tom Sandoval.

The FaceTime occurred during Rachel’s trip to New York

This intimate FaceTime was how Ariana Madix finally found out about the affair. The narrative was that Ariana happened upon the video after getting a hold of Sandoval’s phone. He was performing at the time and it had fallen out of his pocket.

Rachel, meanwhile, was in New York with Scheana Shay to film Watch What Happens Live. The video was recorded during that trip to the Big Apple.

“I decided to be adventurous and look at the adult section on the TV. Tom and I FaceTimed a lot, so it turned into … more of an intimate FaceTime. I expected to have privacy in that moment,” Rachel explained.

Presumably, this encounter happened before the duo went on set to film WWHL. After the taping, Rachel described getting “a text from Ariana.”

She added that her former best friend sent, “two screen recorded videos and a text that said, ‘You’re dead to me.’ That’s how I knew that she knew. This was March 1. Also, that’s how I found out that I had been recorded without my consent.”

Besides the illegality of Sandoval filming the intimate event, its distribution after Ariana had it in her possession was another concern for Rachel. To this day, she does not know the scope of the video’s reach nor how many people have seen her in an uncompromising position.

“It seems to be that a lot of people have seen it, despite my immediate cease-and-desist letter that went out. Some of Ariana’s friends have described the video in great detail online, and she also sent it to me. So I don’t know who else she sent it to. I wouldn’t be surprised if she sent it to other people. But it’s not legal,” Rachel recalled.

This is just one topic Rachel spoke about during the bombshell interview with Bethenny. Stay tuned for more updates on what she said.

