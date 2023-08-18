Why Below Deck Down Under Season 2 Is Already Iconic

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 is already making waves among viewers who feel the series is blowing its competition out of the water. With Chief Stew Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers still in charge, there is a nice camaraderie among the crew. The nautical series has no problem when it comes to having some fun personalities on board. The show makes viewers wish they could partake in the charters.

Leadership Steps Up When It’s Needed

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo via Getty Images)

Bravo fans watched as producers were forced to step in like sexual assault-stopping angels for Margot Sisson. The scene was nothing anyone had ever witnessed on a Bravo show, leaving many feeling triggered. Aesha and Captain Jason put a stop to anyone feeling uncomfortable on board by taking a stance and firing both Luke Jones and second steward Laura Bileskalne. The two disgraced employees were fired immediately, as it was a matter of safety.

Prior to the altercations, Aesha had been weary of Luke’s drinking. She told Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph that she would be keeping an eye on Margot, who was unconscious at the time, asleep in her bed. Once producers told Aesha, she ran to the captain and broke down in tears. The vulnerability of the Chief Stew was moving, with Captain Jason’s subsequent actions speaking volumes.

The Below Deck Down Under Season 2 Crew Acts as a Family

You’d think that a crew who always got along would be boring and viewers would miss the drama. But this season, their boat family somehow works. It is refreshing as a sea breeze to see personalities of all ages get along so well. Until the issue with Luke and Laura, there had been very little dust-ups.

The more moving moment was how the entire crew rallied around Margot. Each deckhand made sure to go out of their way to comfort Margot, with Aesha comforting her Third Stew. There is a time and a place for the catty fighting, but on this super yacht, it’s all love.

Bosun João Franco is Back

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

With Luke out, it was only a matter of time before a new Bosun was named, but no one thought it would be João Franco. He worked under Captain Sandy Yawn on Below Deck Mediterranean for two seasons, and he did not make a good impression. He not only called Aesha a “whore” but also confronted Hannah Ferrier multiple times. It also didn’t help that he loved to remind viewers and crew mates that he was from Zimbabwe. While João claims to have turned over a new leaf, some are very skeptical.

The new bosun was shown comforting upset crew mates in the next episode, so maybe he learned how not to be a jerk. Aesha has already taken it upon herself to warn the chef about him, noting it looked like Tzarina was throwing herself at him. The chef shared that there was a difference between treating him nicely and throwing herself at him. With João now in the mix, it is safe to say the season will certainly be heating up, and the fights might become more prevalent.

The Charter Guests Have Been Great

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo via Getty Images)

For the most part, the Below Deck Down Under Season 2 charter guests have actually been tolerable. The most recent guests gave the crew “great sexpectations,” as the primary and her friends were popular webcam girls (and guys.)

The guests wanted nothing more than to have fun with the crew, which included naked chicken fights and an immersive dessert experience. Unlike some other franchises, most of the guests have been warm, charming, and genuinely grateful for all the hard work the crew has put in.

Culver Betrays the Chef

The Chief Entertainment Officer is in BIG trouble after the last episode showed him ditching Chefy for the new girl in town. Culver Bradbury was given a second chance at the yachtie life after a dreadful first season where he partied too hard, forgetting he hadn’t actually hired out the yacht. Due to his six-pack and tanned muscles, Culver has most of us sweating like a sinner in church. But underneath those rip-roaring pecs, he seemed to have a genuine heart of gold.

It looks like the tides might be changing, and Culver could be in for a heck of a storm coming his way in the form of Tzarina. The season has shown the two bonding, as the chef is a feeder and Culver is an eater. While neither have made the move, the chemistry was there.

At the end of the last episode, Culver gave in to his carnal desires and made out with the new Stew, Jaimee Neale. This move will undoubtedly help pivot the season into a more dynamic plotline, which is bound to show fans a unique love triangle. Culver may very well be swimming with the fishes soon enough.

