Heather Dubrow Hints Tamra Judge May Have Gone After Her Child

Heather Dubrow has not been having a time worth raising a champagne glass to during Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17. And if you know anything about Heather, that’s a big bummer in her book. Fancy Pants feels like she’s on an apology tour for no reason, but her co-stars beg to differ. Unfortunately for Heather, it doesn’t sound like her season is going to get any easier as it goes on. Heather’s battles are far from over and the viewers should be anticipating an intense second-half of the season.

Heather has made it clear she’s felt blindsided by the RHOC drama this year. She’s had issues with newbies to the OC like the newest Oscar-worthy actress on the block — Taylor Armstrong. Plus, Heather’s friendships that always seemed solid, with orange holders like Gina Kirschenheiter or Tamra Judge, are ripping apart at the seams. Now, Fancy Pants is teasing that there’s more drama to come for her in Season 17 and those of us who live for the mess have to keep our eyes peeled for what’s to come.

Heather Dubrow isn’t playing with her family

(Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo)

In a recent interview with Jezebel, Heather talked about the drama she’s experienced in the group. Particularly, she talked about her issues with Tammy Sue and hinted they go deeper than a few shallow slights.

Heather insinuated that she and Tamra had a falling out, but they have spoken since the season wrapped. However, she says there’s plenty to work on between the two. “The only thing that would render a friendship hopeless to me is if someone did something to hurt one of my children,” she said. “[So] I guess [you’re] just gonna have to watch.” Girl, why you gotta be so cryptic? At least the drama on this season of RHOC is worth watching, and Heather knows that the more she teases us, the more we’re guaranteed to tune in.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

