Kenya Moore Says She Wasn’t Paid During First Month Filming RHOA

Kenya Moore has made her mark on Real Housewives of Atlanta since joining the show in Season 5. Without Twirl, we wouldn’t have Gone with the Wind Fabulous. Kenya Moore haircare as a drumline would make even less sense than it already does. And we wouldn’t have some of the show’s most dramatic moments (and worst instances of hosting ever). If only Twirl could use her reality TV chops to save the sinking Season 15.

Kenya recently appeared on the Reality with the King podcast to gush about her time on RHOA. She dropped a few bombshells, particularly about her first season on the show. Don’t let Bethenny Frankel in on this tea or she’ll take Twirl’s story and, somehow, make it about HER and her latest crusade against Bravo. That’s the last thing any of us need, along with another TikTok haul from B.

Kenya revealed that when she joined RHOA in Season 5, she wasn’t immediately paid for filming. Now THAT’S some tea against the network. It took until NeNe Leakes’s “Women In Success” event for Kenya to officially earn her peach, which was a month into her filming experience. Girl, you better have those receipts and get that money.

Twirl apparently gave producers an ultimatum to pay her after a month of free labor. “They begged me [for] one more scene,” she explained. “I remember saying, ‘If I shoot this scene and you don’t make me a housewife, you cannot use me for anything else. You cannot use any of my footage.’ They agreed to it and made me a housewife after.” And that’s a boss move, but shame on the network for not paying Kenya for her A+ shade-throwing from day one. At least she’s managed to keep her peach for so many years to follow.

