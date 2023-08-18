Rachel Leviss Claims Bravo Removed Her Mental Health Advocate From Pump Rules Reunion the Day Before Filming

Rachel Leviss and Bethenny Frankel are unveiling what’s behind the curtains at Bravo. Now that the final part of B’s three-part interview with the former Vanderpump Rules star is out, the revelations are shocking. Even though Rachel was involved in a high-profile affair that literally shocked the world, hearing parts of her story is disheartening.

In no way, shape, or form are we justifying her actions with Tom Sandoval. In fact, we think their actions were deplorable. But when you listen to her talk about the ways Sandoval allegedly manipulated and abused her? It softened some of our hearts.

And let’s face it. We’ve all (and by we, I mean the viewers) been subjected to Sandoval’s manipulation tactics. He lied to us (with Ariana Madix on board) about Miami Girl. And if that doesn’t grind your gears? The fact that he gaslights us into thinking he’s a good singer is what really pisses us off.

Did Bravo care about Rachel’s mental health?

But in all seriousness, recording someone sexually without their consent is beyond disgusting. And the fact that this 40-something-year-old man who acts like a college student was allegedly rewarded with editing rights, a producer credit, and more money is appalling.

Maybe these stars are right about the culture behind the scenes of reality TV.

During the final part of her sit-down interview, Rachel revealed that Bravo was supposed to have a mental health advocate for her on the set of the VPR reunion. However, according to her, that was just lip service because it never happened.

“It was promised to me that I would have a mental health advocate in my trailer as I watched the first two parts of the reunion,” she said. “That was taken away from me. The night before – like the day before the reunion.”

Was Bravo punishing Rachel?

Although we don’t know the official word on why Rachel didn’t have an advocate, she had a theory. She felt it was because she crossed them in the wrong way.

“I think it was a punishment because I did this [interview with a paparazzi, and I answered] some of his questions.”

“I didn’t give away anything that the reunion was going to touch on, and I think the network saw that and was – I don’t know – angry, disappointed, and punished me by taking away my mental health advocate.”

If Rachel’s claims are true, it’s upsetting they would go this far to make a good TV show. Everyone could’ve still read her for the gods, and Andy Cohen could’ve asked the tough questions. But taking the one thing she clearly needed at that moment is sickening.

I hope the girlies have some sh*t to talk about during Season 11 now that Rachel won’t return to West Hollywood.

