Rachel Leviss Discusses What’s Next in Her ‘New Chapter’

Rachel Leviss has been more relevant than ever over the course of just three days. The disgraced Vanderpump Rules star was given a platform by Bethenny Frankel of all people, and reviews haven’t been kind thus far.

Which sort of begs the question; if there’s nothing Rachel can do to restore her reputation, then what’s left for her to do at this point? Rumors have circulated as to Rachel’s involvement in VPR Season 11 ever since Season 10 ended.

It seemed that Rachel didn’t want to continue on the show after the turmoil she suffered with Scandoval. Which, in fairness, is understandable. She certainly did get it much harder than Tom Sandoval did, or so it seemed. But now, she’s letting the world know what the future holds.

Is Rachel back for VPR Season 11 or not?

Rachel said, “I would love to have a healthy relationship, but right now I am nurturing my house plants and still healing myself so I can break these patterns.” While it would be nice to hear what patterns she’s talking about specifically, it’s nice to see Rachel take even a modicum of responsibility after three interviews of deflecting and downplaying.

She continued, “I’m gonna be traveling around. I’m not headed back to LA anytime soon, so I have some plans to check out different states and different areas. So, it’s unwritten at this point but I’m excited to start this new chapter in my life.” Notice, Rachel’s statement conflicts with previous reports that she would be returning for VPR Season 11.

Of course, nothing was ever certain. There was a great deal of back and forth with Rachel’s alleged contract obligations and negotiations. But it would appear Rachel got what she wanted as she’ll no longer be returning to LA. However, she’ll almost certainly still try and remain part of the zeitgeist.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to air, in early 2024.

