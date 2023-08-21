Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Not Engaged Despite Wedding Talk

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen has been courting Marcus Jordan for a minute now. Their relationship has been under a microscope since they went public as a couple back in January of this year.

Dating Michael Jordan’s son has been a bit of a journey for poor Larsa. Many folks think she’s in it for the money. Others think she’s stunting by dating her ex-husband’s former teammate’s son. But according to all reports, Marcus and Larsa believe they are soul mates. Now they’ve taken the next step to longevity. No, they haven’t bought a house together – Marcus gave Larsa a “promise” ring. Radar has the scoop.

The promise ring doesn’t mean a thing …

I’m not sure how overjoyed a woman approaching 50 should be with receiving a vow of togetherness in the form of a ring showing intent to propose, but here we are. Despite reports last week that Marcus and Larsa-LARCUS may or may not have gotten engaged, turns out they didn’t.

MJ can take a deep breath because he’s safe for now, but he may have Larsa sitting around the family Thanksgiving table soon. Paps caught the couple and Marcus alluded to a wedding being in the works but didn’t cap to popping the question.

Spies also saw a very large ring on that finger which fueled the flames of engagement fires. Unfortunately, this is a “promise” ring and the two have not yet committed to marriage. Officially.

An insider said, “He gave her a promise ring.” Back in my day, we called that the “keep ‘em quiet” ring. But we’ll give Marcus an A for Effort. As you might know, the happy couple had a bump in the road when Marcus’ daddy basically told the world he isn’t pleased with their joyous union.

The source added, “The two have been talking marriage.” It appears the sky’s the limit with Marcus and Larsa and a wedding is on the way. But aren’t promise rings a relationship killer like renewing your vows? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

For all of the updates you can’t wait for, make sure to tune into Larsa and Marcus’ podcast dedicated to their relationship, Separation Anxiety.

Season 6 of Real Housewives of Miami is coming home to Bravo and should have new episodes by the end of 2023. We hope.

TELL US – WILL LARSA AND MARCUS ACTUALLY GET MARRIED? IS MARCUS TRYING TO DELAY GETTING ENGAGED?