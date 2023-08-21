Sonja Morgan Revealed How Crappie Lake Changed Her

What were viewers expecting from Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake? The show had two reality TV stars that enjoy the 1% lifestyle live for six weeks in an average, middle class, small town in rural America.

One would have expected much less had Ramona Singer been cast. But former Real Housewives of New York alums Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps surprised us all in the best way possible.

They were gracious, hard-working, and willing to get into the fray for the sake of the betterment of Benton, Illinois. In the end, it was a win-win for all. And during the season finale, Sonja became emotional about leaving the community. Clearly, the experience had a profound effect on her.

Sonja said being in Benton “really affected me”

The RHONY alum gave an exclusive interview to Kevin Fallon of Obsessed. He referenced Sonja’s emotional departure from Benton and asked her how she “changed from the experience?”

“It really affected me … This just dropped in my lap literally from the universe. It was a combination of what I have been doing on Real Housewives all this time, and my fashion and the comedy and the philanthropy and the entertaining. It all came together,” Sonja responded.

She went on to credit the producers at Bravo and NBC. “I have changed. Also because of this period of time we just went through, where we lost so much and so many people. So what do I want to spend my time on? I don’t want to sit around talking about fashion or who’s doing what,” Sonja added.

Kevin suggested that Sonja had a lot of awareness of how the show altered her.

“I am manifesting another season,” she responded. “I was in tears leaving my friends there. But I’m going back. November is primetime in Benton, when all the hunters come, so I will be back down there in November hanging out with my friends … But really we need to go to another town. I’ve gotten so many DMs and so many messages saying, “Can you come to our town? We need this. We need a new medical center. We don’t have a hospital for 45 minutes.”

Perhaps this is opening the window for another season of Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.

