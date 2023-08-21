Southern Charm Season 9 Is ‘Intense’, Teases Austen Kroll

Bravo fans have been hashtag blessed by Southern Charm star Austen Kroll showing up on a lot of Bravo shows. Probably more than necessary. Basically, Austen is known for his party lifestyle and cavalier attitude toward dating, but his thing is making beer.

Season 9 is about to come in hot and heavy and according to Austen, it’s going to be a doozy. He’ll probably be making some pretty poor decisions and not taking accountability if history repeats itself. According to the man himself, it’s about to get “intense” in South Carolina.

The boys are back in town …

Somehow Craig Conover and Austen managed to snag Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Lisa Barlow to show up for their podcast, Pillows and Beer. Lisa was blown away by the Southern Charm Season 9 trailer and consequently wanted to know the scoop.

Craig said, “I think it’s going to be one of our best.” Meanwhile, Austen added he thinks the season is as “intense” as the trailer. “I think it’s old-school Southern Charm. I think it gets back to really just what we’re good at in the city, [which] is being nuts… It’s really good,” Craig shared.

Guess who else is excited about the new season? That’s right, resident Southern Charm Grand Dame of the South, Patricia Altchul is equally anticipating more drama. Since losing the services of her butler, the adorable Michael Kelcourse, her son Whitney Sudler-Smith has been making her martinis.

Earlier this month Ms. Pat posted a photo with Shep Rose and new Southern Charm femme fatale Taylor Ann Green. Her caption was an enticing, “Will we still be laughing after September 14th?!?!?”

The trailer gave viewers a glimpse of some of the drama to come. Additionally, it looks like the repercussions of a supposed hookup between Austen and Taylor will impact their relationships with Shep and Olivia Flowers. Also, breaking bro code is a requirement for joining this show.

Oh what a tangled web they weave down in Charleston. Stick around y’all, Southern Charm Season 9 premieres Thursday, September 14, at 9/8c on Bravo.

