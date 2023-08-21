Teresa Giudice Praises ‘True Friend’ Dolores Catania Amid RHONJ Season 14 Filming

Was there any doubt Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania are still BFFs? I mean, who is Dolores if she isn’t agreeing with Teresa and condoning her actions like true friends do?

After an incredibly toxic Season 13 and a reunion that only made things worse, fans wonder where everyone stands ahead of another trip around the sun. According to Teresa, Dolores is following directions staying loyal.

Friends ’til the end …

Last week Tre shared a gorgeous video of herself and Dolores on Instagram. If nothing else, we know these two are as thick as thieves going into the Big 14. Teresa captioned the post, “A true friend is a treasure that’s hard to find #doubledate #friendship #friendthatcareforyou.”

And there is no better definition of “true friend” than Dolores. She has been a faithful solider to Teresa, only briefly swayed by the entity known as Danielle Staub, who forced Dolores to break her sturdy character.

Even though Dolores basically turned into Switzerland during the Battle of the Gorgas, Tre was a champ and allowed Dolores to have free will without too much drama.

In an effort to solidify their unbreakable bond, Dolores added three heart emojis under Teresa’s incredibly thoughtful post. If nothing else, Teresa is showing the world and the RHONJ cast where Dolores stands.

Dolores is such a good friend, she’s one of the few who co-signs the antics of Luis Ruelas. Giving fake jewelry? Dolores probably thinks he’s a bargain hunter. Wearing the deceased father-in-law’s clothes around the house? She finds it wholesome and sweet. Though I do wonder if Dolo actually signs up to participate in any or all of Teresa and Luis’ business ventures.

RHONJ was set to begin filming in August for Season 14. Everyone from the cast was invited back, so naturally the viewing audience is prepared for Hell in a Cell XIV. Stay tuned.

