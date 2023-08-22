Ashley Darby Teases ‘Sad’ Clashes on Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8

The Real Housewives of Potomac brought the drama last season. It’s admirable that a Real Housewives series that has so many original cast members can keep it fresh this long in the game. Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, and Ashley Darby navigate each other in the best way possible. With some snark on the side, but generally respectful to each other.

The shifting dynamics though, saw Candiace Dillard Bassett’s husband, Chris Bassett, thrown under the bus with Gizelle’s insinuations of indecent behavior. Wendy Osefo also took a hit as the heavy hitters of the group sided with Mia Thornton in Miami.

Now, with filming for Season 8 complete, RHOP fans are eagerly anticipating what’s next. And who better to tease the drama than the newly single Ashley. How will her relationship status change her friendships within the group?

Ashley described the season as “rough”

Ashley spoke about Season 8 with The Messenger. The news publication was on hand Saturday at the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Basketball Game, which the reality TV star participated in.

“There were a lot of surprises for me,” Ashley said of the season. “Some of my relationships shattered. Some of my relationships grew. I think that happens really every season, but this season in particular as I am navigating this field of being newly single and being a mom, there are certain people who I gravitated toward, and there are other people who maybe kind of grew further apart.”

“It was really sad to see how some of my relationships changed,” she revealed.

Indeed, it’s a cast divided, according to Ashley. And it seems the Season 7 reunion did not squash any beef between the ladies.

“It’s unfortunate,” Ashley said. “The reunion last year gave an indication as to where relationships lie and that sort of tension, it didn’t go away. If anything, I think it’s become exacerbated, and it was rough. It was really rough.”

Ashley thinks the Season 8 trailer is a pretty good indicator of what’s to come in the season.

“It’s gonna be very spicy,” she dished. “It’s definitely a roller coaster of emotion. There are some happy moments and sad moments and some anger. It just really runs the gamut.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac is rumored to be returning in late 2023 or early 2024.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO ASHLEY’S COMMENTS? WHAT KIND OF DRAMA DO YOU PREDICT IN SEASON 8? WILL ASHLEY’S SINGLE STATUS CHANGE HER RELATIONSHIPS?