Bachelorette Alum Joey Graziadei Is The Bachelor for Season 28

As Charity Lawson chose her man in the finale of The Bachelorette Season 20, a new leading man for The Bachelor was unveiled. None other than star of this past season, and finalist, Joey Graziadei!

Fans were elated to see that he would be returning to Bachelor Nation. He’s undoubtedly one of the kindest, most gentle men to have joined the franchise in recent history. And now, he’s going to go on an adventure of love all of his own.

From heartbreak, to hope

After a heartbreaking departure at the end of Charity’s season, Joey has a second shot at finding his perfect match. He will be the leading man in The Bachelor Season 28.

“It’s sinking in very slowly but I’m trying my best just to stay present, enjoy it, but this is crazy,” Graziadei said. “I mean, I’ll be the first person to say this is wild. I never expected this at all, didn’t know this is what my life is turning at this moment. So yeah, crazy stuff, but I’m excited.”

Honest and open throughout his journey, the charismatic tennis pro is hoping to find lasting love. Now, he’ll be the one handing out roses, when the new season of The Bachelor premieres next year on ABC.

Joey says he is “looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors.” He’s someone who loves to hike, and surf, before ending the day watching the sunset. So, is there a lady out there who can share that life with him? We sure hope so. He’s quite the catch.

The Bachelor Season 28 comes to ABC in 2024.

