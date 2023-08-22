Kody Brown Feels ‘Betrayed’ After Divorce From Christine Brown

The wives (or, more precisely, ex-wives) and the drama are back! Sister Wives Season 18 premiered on August 20 and is off to a tense start with the Brown patriarch Kody Brown actively proclaiming his hatred for his ex-wife Christine Brown in the season premiere.

Even though everyone and their mother saw their marriage crumbling over the years, Kody still can’t accept that Christine finally had enough and left him last season, taking their 12-year-old daughter, Truly, and moving to Utah. Christine has made it clear that Kody and the drama are in the past and that she’s much happier now. The same can’t be said for Kody, who is still grappling with their split.

He shared with US Weekly that instead of working on moving on, he’d rather “spend some time hating her” because he feels betrayed about her leaving him after everything he has done for their marriage. And while Christine may have hoped for an amicable split, that isn’t in the cards now.

He’s not ready to move on

In fact, amicable is probably the last thing on Kody’s mind, and he went on to say, “I kind of feel like, in my heart, I never want to see her again.” That’s going to be difficult, though, because of their kids, and the pair’s meeting to discuss the holidays during the season premiere shows how awkwardly painful it will be for the foreseeable future.

Kody likens the state of the family to a civil war, making it very clear where he stands on their divorce. While Christine is focusing on creating a new life, he is just not ready or willing to accept the separation, which makes their interactions difficult to watch.

And his desire to hate her isn’t helping, prompting him to say things like “you’re mean” during their discussion and making an already tense situation even worse.

The last laugh

On the other hand, Christine is having her decision to leave him consistently validated by his ongoing bad behavior. She wants as little to do with him as possible, even making it very clear that while the kids will come over during the holidays, she will be staying with Janelle and not going to Robyn’s house.

Ultimately, it looks like she’s getting the last laugh, literally and figuratively. When the topic of Kody’s bout with COVID-19 came up, Christine lightly mentioned how their daughter’s description of him made her laugh a little bit, and he made it abundantly clear that it was no laughing matter.

In fact, he hasn’t been laughing ever since she left him. For her part, Christine has learned that it’s necessary to have a sense of humor in a difficult situation. And more than anything, seeing Kody reiterates that she made the right decision. “I’m not married to him anymore,” she laughed during a confessional. “It’s so freaking awesome!”

Kody and Christine are obviously in different places, and we have yet to see how this will continue to play out in this new season. One thing’s for sure, there’s definitely going to be more drama ahead.

Catch Sister Wives Season 18 on TLC at 10/9c every Sunday.

