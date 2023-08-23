Brynn Whitfield Reveals Current Relationship With Erin Lichy After Flirting With Husband ‘Abe the Babe’

Brynn Whitfield had a swell time flirting with multiple male members of Erin Lichy’s family on the latest episode of Real Housewives of New York. Specifically, Erin’s father. And her HUSBAND, with whom she was celebrating a ten-year anniversary.

Cheeky to some, and downright inappropriate to others. RHONY viewers have seen Brynn in action when the marketing professional starts flirting. But for some, joking about divorce during a wedding anniversary party was not at all cute. And in a preview for the upcoming episode, Erin confronts her co-star for the ill-advised commentary.

Erin and Brynn are “all fine now”

After the preview dropped, Brynn took to her social media to defend the “joke.” She also updated followers on the current friendship status with Erin.

“I’ve apologized multiple times, and admitted that the timing and setting was awful,” Brynn wrote. Her post was shared by @queensofbravo. “I think I’m SO funny and that time I was super wrong. A divorce bit at an anniversary party was not a good choice. But we’re all fine now, so you can be too.”

“Wait until the season is complete before you get sooooo triggered. Also friendly reminder this is a silly entertainment SHOW,” she added.

However, another post praised Brynn as hilarious and lighthearted. The reality TV star responded by thanking the follower for understanding her nature.

“But there is a time and place. And this wasn’t it,” Brynn continued. “All’s good in the hood though! Live and learn. And thankfully my friends hold me accountable but also know my heart is always in a good place.”

Well, Brynn’s not wrong in suggesting an anniversary party is the wrong venue to tease about divorce. That little bit of self-awareness goes a long way. And if Brynn and Erin are truly still on good terms, it seems that admission may have been enough for the real estate professional to forgive her friend and move on.

