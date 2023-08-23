Erin Lichy Reacts to Drama Surrounding Food on RHONY

The Real Housewives of New York are getting hangry.

It’s becoming a theme that events hosted by Erin Lichy are sorely lacking in the proper amount of food to feed the lively bunch that is the refreshed RHONY cast. Real Housewives’ meals are often interrupted by fighting and/or a tremendous amount of drama. But the New York bunch seems a stable enough group that finishing dinner together is feasible. And preferable to running away from the table.

Most recently, Erin’s cast mates bemoaned the appetizers at her ten-year anniversary party. Before that, the cast were underfed at Erin’s Sag Harbor home. And that was a whole weekend of malnutrition.

Erin defends her “cocktail party” spread

But after watching her cast mates’ comments, Erin took to her social media to respond to the complaints.

The real estate professional shared photos of beautifully catered food, presumably from her anniversary party menu.

To caption the pictures, Erin wrote, “For all those asking wondering why I wouldn’t serve food, you don’t have to wonder anymore! I had a huge pass-around spread with tons of different bites and people were raving about it. It was a cocktail party, not a sit-down dinner, therefore this was appropriate.”

Alongside the explanation, Erin thanked the catering company. And there wasn’t a lack of food, but “so much food that we had leftovers even.”

Sai De Silva joked in the post on her Instagram Stories. “I know I seem extremely hungry in every episode but that’s because I am. I just didn’t know it would be a highlight in these first few episodes,” she wrote.

It’s worth noting that Sai’s dietary restrictions prevented her from enjoying the food at Erin’s party. Perhaps the real issue was the lack of variety.

Catch the Real Housewives of New York on Sundays at 8/9c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE CATERING AT ERIN’S PARTY? WHAT ABOUT THE FOOD OFFERED AT HER WEEKEND GETAWAY?