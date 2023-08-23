Eva Marcille Will ‘Never Say Never’ To Real Housewives of Atlanta Comeback

Eva Marcille, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, is dishing on her potential return to the Bravo series.

“I never say never,” she told The Messenger. The model began appearing on the show during Season 10 as a friend of NeNe Leakes’. Her first season was different than the Eva most reality TV viewers knew and loved.

If you remember, she got her big break during Cycle 3 of Tyra Bank’s America’s Next Top Model, where she snatched the first place spot and that $100,000 Covergirl contract.

During her time on the show, she gave the girls a run for their money (and rightfully so). But during her time on RHOA, we just weren’t getting that. However, that’s not to say she couldn’t have grown. She likely did. And to be fair, filming the Real Housewives is nothing compared to ANTM. Which is why Eva loves that Bravo keeps the shows fresh.

Eva loves a good mix-up

Although Eva only survived the Atlanta Housewives for a total of two full seasons, the reality star is okay with being let go. In fact, she’s always here for a good cast shake-up. Regarding the new era of the Real Housewives of New York City, Eva praised the ladies for revitalizing the show.

“I love New York,” she added. “New energy is good. Change is good. Growth is a good thing.”

Maybe that’s a testament to the version of Eva viewers saw on the show. Either way, she was sure to shout out the current season of RHOA that we watchers are BEGGING to come to an end. She showed love to Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore, who she says are her “girls.” And she also raved about how “amazing” it is to watch Shereé Whitfield back in action (after being fired twice before).

As for Eva’s next appearance on the Real Housewives, we’ll have to wait for the second season of Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club to hit Peacock in 2024.

