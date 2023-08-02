RHONY Legacy Swaps Premiere Dates With Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco

In a shocking turn of events, Peacock and Bravo have decided to swap the next two seasons of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Since 2021, the streaming giant has given Real Housewives fans the ultimate dream come true. Now we can watch the latest seasons of our Bravo shows the next day. Now they’ve given us Housewives with ALL STARS. The first season of RHUGT aired in November 2021. It took place in Turks and Caicos and featured some of the franchise’s most popular cast members (and Melissa Gorga).

It truly was everything we could’ve asked for. Kenya Moore reading Ramona Singer for the gods. Cynthia “Cheekbone” Bailey gathering Kyle Richards from the confessional chair wasn’t exactly on our bingo cards — but we weren’t complaining.

The second and third seasons featured other familiar faces, including Phaedra Parks, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, and Porsha Williams.

In Season 4 Brandi, Caroline Manzo, and the rest of the cast filmed in Morrocco. It should be up next in the queue. However, given the alleged events that took place on set, Bravo and Peacock are doing a switcheroo.

Season 4 of RHUGT airs in 2024!

As a thank you to the fans for all of the support for #RHONY and #CrappieLake, the next season of #RHUGT will be RHONY LEGACY coming this December on Peacock! And then we’ll see you in Morocco in 2024 ? pic.twitter.com/umW5iK31Mk — Peacock (@peacock) August 2, 2023

News broke that Brandi was sent home following an alleged misconduct issue with the Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Caroline while filming Season 4 of the reality show. The streets claim that Brandi, formerly of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, “touched [Caroline’s] breast area and vaginal area” and stuck “her tongue down [Caroline’s] throat” while yachting during a house party.

While speaking with Caroline’s former co-star Teresa Giudice, Brandi seemingly hinted that there’s more to the story.

“Things got a little heavy, and then the next day, you think about it and what people are gonna see, and you’re like, ‘Oh sh-t. That’s not my brand,” she said.

Since filming concluded, things have been a mess behind-the-scenes — allegations, legal battles, and so much more. Consequently, Bravo and Peacock are choosing to air what should’ve been Season 5 — RHONY Legacy — before Season 4 while they continue working on the new Ex-Wives Club.

Per their latest tweet, we’ll see the likes of Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon, and the rest of the OG Upper-East Siders in December 2023, while the original fourth season of the series will air sometime in 2024.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED PEACOCK IS SWITCHING THE PREMIERE DATES? WHY DO YOU THINK THEY’RE DOING THIS?